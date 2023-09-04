Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,219 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on META. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, China Renaissance upgraded shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,899,010.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,283 shares of company stock worth $12,463,872. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $296.38. The company had a trading volume of 12,842,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,721,676. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.09 and a twelve month high of $326.20. The stock has a market cap of $762.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $299.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.77.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.