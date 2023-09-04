Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 16,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $1.96 on Monday, reaching $202.99. 390,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,411. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $210.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

