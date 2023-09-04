Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Invests $2.68 Million in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FSIG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 142,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,681,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group owned approximately 0.50% of First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FSIG stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $18.57. 157,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,493. First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF has a 52 week low of $18.22 and a 52 week high of $18.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.70.

First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF Profile

The First Trust Limited Duration Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FSIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income from an actively managed portfolio of short-term US investment-grade corporate bonds. FSIG was launched on Nov 17, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

