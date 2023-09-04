Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,514 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 45,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 134,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $144.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,703,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,222,604. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $122.54 and a 52 week high of $147.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

