Rehmann Capital Advisory Group Purchases 71 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 808 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 88.7% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.4% during the first quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Mastercard by 25.4% during the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 4,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $2,533,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,596,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total value of $1,927,411.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,431 shares of company stock valued at $160,930,754 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA traded up $2.93 during trading on Monday, hitting $415.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,299. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $276.87 and a twelve month high of $417.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $377.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 178.10% and a net margin of 43.37%. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mastercard from $442.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $443.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Mastercard from $463.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on Mastercard from $433.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.96.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

