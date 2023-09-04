Render Token Trading Down 4.5% Over Last 7 Days (RNDR)

Render Token (RNDR) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 4th. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $1.34 or 0.00005210 BTC on popular exchanges. Render Token has a total market cap of $498.34 million and approximately $14.74 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Render Token has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Render Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 371,908,453 tokens. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/rendernetwork/. Render Token’s official website is rendernetwork.com. The official message board for Render Token is rendernetwork.medium.com. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render is a decentralized GPU-based rendering platform using blockchain technology. Founded by Jules Urbach, CEO of OTOY, Render’s native cryptocurrency, Render Token (RNDR), facilitates a marketplace for trading GPU power for digital content creation. Users needing rendering services can compensate those offering GPU resources with RNDR. The token also represents the computational work for digital renders, setting the value of rendering work within the Render Network. You can acquire RNDR tokens on various cryptocurrency exchanges and use them within the Render ecosystem.”

