Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Hibbett (HIBB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Hibbett (NASDAQ: HIBB) recently:

8/28/2023 – Hibbett had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2023 – Hibbett had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $37.00 to $45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/28/2023 – Hibbett had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2023 – Hibbett had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $35.00 to $40.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Hibbett had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/25/2023 – Hibbett was upgraded by analysts at Williams Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/22/2023 – Hibbett had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Hibbett is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hibbett Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HIBB traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 363,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,701. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.26 and a 200-day moving average of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $601.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. Hibbett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.86 and a 12-month high of $75.38.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.96 million. Hibbett had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Hibbett, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Hibbett Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hibbett

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. Hibbett’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Hibbett by 98.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,053,000 after purchasing an additional 112,526 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hibbett during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hibbett by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Hibbett by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 8,172 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates Hibbett stores, City Gear stores, and Sports Additions athletic shoe stores.

