Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Ciena (CIEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Ciena (NYSE: CIEN):

9/1/2023 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $66.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $47.00 to $52.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Ciena had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $57.00 to $65.00.

8/30/2023 – Ciena had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock.

8/28/2023 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $60.00 to $50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/22/2023 – Ciena had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $47.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

8/17/2023 – Ciena is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,949,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,055. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.48.

Get Ciena Co alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ciena

Institutional Trading of Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,150.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $177,311.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 449,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,092,168.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 92,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,827,150.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock worth $1,400,010 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.