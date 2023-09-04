Robert W. Baird Raises Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) Price Target to $410.00

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $400.00 to $410.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cooper Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an equal weight rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $400.56.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of Cooper Companies stock opened at $364.69 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $381.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $369.69. Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $244.21 and a 12 month high of $399.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.88, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $930.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $899.77 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Cooper Companies will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 27th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cooper Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COO. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new position in Cooper Companies in the first quarter valued at $41,000. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 13.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Articles

