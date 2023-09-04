Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Decreased by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V lessened its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. Rockwell Automation accounts for approximately 1.8% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in Rockwell Automation by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $375.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $289.00.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

ROK stock traded up $1.97 on Monday, hitting $314.05. 880,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,292. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $209.27 and a 1-year high of $348.52. The stock has a market cap of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $318.49 and a 200-day moving average of $298.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total value of $145,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 4,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total transaction of $1,529,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,293,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,693 shares of company stock worth $4,558,687. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

