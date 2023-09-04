Royce & Associates LP Buys New Shares in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO)

Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 295,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,000. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.85% of CECO Environmental as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $166,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental during the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CECO stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.97. The company had a trading volume of 205,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,486. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.07. CECO Environmental Corp. has a one year low of $8.41 and a one year high of $16.73.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $129.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.68 million. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 8.41%. Analysts forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded CECO Environmental from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on CECO Environmental from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions in industrial air quality, industrial water treatment, and energy transition solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments: Engineered Systems Segment and Industrial Process Solutions Segment. The company engineers, designs, manufactures, and installs non-metallic expansion joints and flow control products, including rubber expansion joints, ducting expansion joints, and industrial pinch and duck bill valves; membrane-based industrial water and wastewater treatment systems; and provides dust and fume extraction solutions and water and wastewater treatment solutions, as well as consultation services.

