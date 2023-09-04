RXO (RXO) and Its Peers Head-To-Head Analysis

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Transportation services” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare RXO to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for RXO and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RXO 1 12 5 0 2.22 RXO Competitors 109 933 1832 32 2.61

RXO currently has a consensus target price of $21.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.68%. As a group, “Transportation services” companies have a potential upside of 2.47%. Given RXO’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe RXO is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

92.7% of RXO shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of RXO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.1% of shares of all “Transportation services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares RXO and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio RXO $4.80 billion $92.00 million 166.11 RXO Competitors $3.93 billion $241.11 million 31.34

RXO has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. RXO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares RXO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RXO 0.28% 9.50% 3.37% RXO Competitors -2,584.27% 11.07% -3.62%

RXO Company Profile

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc. was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

