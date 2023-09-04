Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock Holdings Increased by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,486 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up 2.1% of Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $9,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $221.53. The company had a trading volume of 5,600,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,137,674. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $239.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,616,589.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,119,945 shares of company stock valued at $239,106,129. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

