Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Given “Market Outperform” Rating at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $275.00 target price on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $216.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.70. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.34 and a one year high of $238.22.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,064,823.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 16,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total value of $3,685,799.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,611 shares in the company, valued at $8,064,823.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,119,945 shares of company stock valued at $239,106,129. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $209,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after purchasing an additional 22,112 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.