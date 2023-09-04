Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Oppenheimer from $235.00 to $250.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Salesforce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Salesforce Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $215.77 billion, a PE ratio of 582.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.70.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $36,908.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $501,861.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $36,908.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,230 shares in the company, valued at $501,861.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,119,945 shares of company stock valued at $239,106,129. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 8.7% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 18.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $182,797,000 after buying an additional 151,440 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.