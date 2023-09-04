Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Increased to $275.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Evercore ISI from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $239.86.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $221.53 on Thursday. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 582.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total transaction of $3,076,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,086,166 shares in the company, valued at $3,299,594,369.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,119,945 shares of company stock worth $239,106,129. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its stake in Salesforce by 374.1% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

