Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Raised to $265.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Roth Mkm from $242.00 to $265.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Salesforce from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $251.00 to $278.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $248.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.86.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.99, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 6,250 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $1,425,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 101,790 shares in the company, valued at $23,208,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,119,945 shares of company stock valued at $239,106,129 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 237.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,047,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $209,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,322 shares during the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 5,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 66.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 55,264 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,041,000 after buying an additional 22,112 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

