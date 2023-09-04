Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Raised to $220.00 at Robert W. Baird

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $239.86.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $221.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.70. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $238.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.77 billion, a PE ratio of 582.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,616,589.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 24,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.35, for a total value of $5,156,070.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,123. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.50, for a total transaction of $269,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $21,616,589.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,119,945 shares of company stock valued at $239,106,129 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter worth $233,743,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 132.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter worth $40,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.