Schroders (LON:SDR) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schroders (LON:SDR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

SDR traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Monday, reaching GBX 410.40 ($5.17). The company had a trading volume of 1,053,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,255. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of GBX 348 ($4.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 507 ($6.39). The stock has a market cap of £6.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,520.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 432.86 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 454.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.84, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 5.57.

In other Schroders news, insider Rakhi Goss-Custard bought 4,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 458 ($5.77) per share, for a total transaction of £19,996.28 ($25,206.45). In other news, insider Rakhi Goss-Custard purchased 4,366 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 458 ($5.77) per share, for a total transaction of £19,996.28 ($25,206.45). Also, insider Rhian Davies purchased 2,500 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 460 ($5.80) per share, for a total transaction of £11,500 ($14,496.41). Company insiders own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

