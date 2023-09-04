SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SMHI – Free Report) by 100.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,239 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of SEACOR Marine worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in SEACOR Marine by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,937,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,443,000 after acquiring an additional 97,862 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. increased its position in SEACOR Marine by 9.8% during the first quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. now owns 1,314,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,000,000 after acquiring an additional 117,394 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,040,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 185,107 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 858,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,535,000 after buying an additional 55,336 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SEACOR Marine by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 423,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jesus Llorca sold 3,511 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $42,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 418,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,023,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 9,300 shares of company stock valued at $111,846 in the last ninety days. 14.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SEACOR Marine Trading Up 9.7 %

SEACOR Marine stock traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.60. 267,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.81. SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.72.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $66.89 million during the quarter. SEACOR Marine had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of SEACOR Marine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil, natural gas, and windfarm facilities worldwide. Its offshore support and specialty vessels deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; handle anchors and mooring equipment for offshore rigs and platforms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, and offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as offer accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services.

