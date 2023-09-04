Secret One Day Trading Volume Tops $43.75 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 4th. Secret has a total market capitalization of $6.60 million and approximately $43.75 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00155527 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00050110 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00025476 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00026440 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003877 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000233 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 188% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (CRYPTO:SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00218436 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $262.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

