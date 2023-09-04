Serum Trading 9.2% Lower This Week (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 4th. Over the last week, Serum has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. Serum has a market capitalization of $4.42 million and $1.23 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can now be bought for $0.0353 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Serum Profile

Serum’s genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Serum’s official message board is projectserum.medium.com. Serum’s official website is portal.projectserum.com.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum (SRM) is a Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). Created by FTX, it is used for paying transaction fees, governance, staking, and collateral within the Serum ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

