ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 401,808 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71,725 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.20% of ServiceNow worth $186,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 233.3% in the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:NOW traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $590.88. The stock had a trading volume of 726,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,073. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $565.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.67. The company has a market capitalization of $120.39 billion, a PE ratio of 85.14, a PEG ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $337.00 and a twelve month high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.85, for a total transaction of $560,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,919,762.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.00, for a total transaction of $213,458.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,854,963. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,451 shares of company stock valued at $6,889,477 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.38.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

