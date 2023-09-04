Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL) Shares Purchased by Stamos Capital Partners L.P.

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. boosted its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 152,880 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Shell accounts for 2.3% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Shell were worth $8,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.76 on Monday, hitting $62.85. 2,924,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,646,756. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $61.21 and its 200 day moving average is $60.18. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $46.74 and a 52 week high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The energy company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.09). Shell had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company had revenue of $76.02 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This is an increase from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is 32.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,992.17.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

