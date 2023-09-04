Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Signature Bank Price Performance

SBNY opened at $0.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $189.06.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Institutional Trading of Signature Bank

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 120.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 102,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,822,000 after buying an additional 56,163 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 5,615.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 221,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,518,000 after purchasing an additional 217,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Signature Bank by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,446,000 after buying an additional 22,626 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.02% of the company’s stock.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides digital assets banking business and comprises of certain loan portfolios. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.