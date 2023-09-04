Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Receives $190.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $190.25.

SNOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a report on Thursday, August 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded Snowflake from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $173.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th.

In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,366,403.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, SVP Christian Kleinerman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $227,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 764,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,836,721.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.31, for a total transaction of $300,510.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,366,403.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 643,125 shares of company stock valued at $113,801,785. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 3.3% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 88,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,703,000 after buying an additional 2,823 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $2,677,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.4% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 11.8% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.1% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 88,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,659,000 after purchasing an additional 68,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $157.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.05 and a beta of 0.78. Snowflake has a 12 month low of $119.27 and a 12 month high of $203.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $166.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.11.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $674.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $662.22 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 14.07% and a negative net margin of 35.22%. Snowflake’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.67) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snowflake will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

