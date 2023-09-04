SOLVE Tops One Day Trading Volume of $626,026.18 (SOLVE)

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 4th. SOLVE has a total market cap of $10.57 million and approximately $626,026.18 worth of SOLVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SOLVE token can now be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SOLVE has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003831 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000661 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00006278 BTC.

About SOLVE

SOLVE uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2018. SOLVE’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 555,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for SOLVE is https://reddit.com/r/solvecare and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SOLVE’s official Twitter account is @solve_care. SOLVE’s official website is solve.care. SOLVE’s official message board is medium.com/solve-care-foundation.

SOLVE Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Solve.Care is a platform that leverages blockchain technology to streamline access to healthcare and simplify payments to providers. It reduces costs associated with the current healthcare system and utilizes the SOLVE token for transactions, developer rights, and platform access fees. The platform and its components are accessible to all parties for long-term benefits.”

