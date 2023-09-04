Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC) Receives $17.86 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.86.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sotera Health from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sotera Health from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Shares of SHC stock opened at $16.00 on Monday. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.80.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 48.61% and a negative net margin of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $255.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.05 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Sotera Health will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 402.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,477,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785,022 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,017,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,804,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Sotera Health by 57.1% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,787,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

