Southern (NYSE:SO) PT Lowered to $70.00

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.31.

Shares of SO opened at $67.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $73.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.50. Southern has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.86.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Southern had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Southern will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.94%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, Director Thomas A. Fanning sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $3,538,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 844,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,738,351.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,569.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock worth $6,390,700. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern during the second quarter valued at $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

