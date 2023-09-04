S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $400.94.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet cut S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $415.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

In other news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.27, for a total value of $77,254.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,210,570.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 24,078 shares of company stock valued at $9,407,258 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 74.5% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

S&P Global Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE SPGI opened at $394.24 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $397.41 and its 200 day moving average is $370.11. S&P Global has a twelve month low of $279.32 and a twelve month high of $428.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.45 billion, a PE ratio of 54.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.12. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

S&P Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.