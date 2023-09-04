SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,140,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,526 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Girard Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Girard Partners LTD. owned approximately 0.35% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $54,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59,113,333.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,093,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,071,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093,600 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $137,157,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,925,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,990 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $111,066,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $53.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,235,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,695. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.