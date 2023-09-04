Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Acquires 258,790 Shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,283,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 258,790 shares during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group comprises 2.0% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,928,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,057,000. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 123.5% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 45,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 32,668 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,160,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,102 shares during the period. 2.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. BNP Paribas lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 70 ($0.88) to GBX 68 ($0.86) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 75 ($0.95) to GBX 70 ($0.88) in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 63 ($0.79) to GBX 60 ($0.76) in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

Shares of LYG traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $2.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,140,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,247,766. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.28. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.29.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Lloyds Banking Group had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.0792 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a dividend yield of 5.5%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.32%.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

