Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 110,110 Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 110,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 45.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

NYSE MFC traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $18.63. 5,229,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,284,168. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $14.92 and a 52-week high of $20.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Manulife Financial had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $9 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.31 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.64%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

