Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 27,770 Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 27,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.12% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $85,360,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,525,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,169,000 after acquiring an additional 65,287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,053,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,001,000 after purchasing an additional 56,979 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 822,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,840,000 after purchasing an additional 26,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 555,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,114 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $43.14. The stock had a trading volume of 34,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,430. The company has a market capitalization of $968.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $36.29 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.76.

About Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

