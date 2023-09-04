Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Buys 10,300 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in Sony Group by 31,300.0% during the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 116.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SONY traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,513. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $105.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.04. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $100.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.37.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SONY. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

