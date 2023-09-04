Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Buys 120 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at $497,000. L2 Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $469,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 1st quarter valued at $727,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 30,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,475,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total value of $4,786,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares in the company, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock traded down $50.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $872.52. 6,501,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,521,217. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $360.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $873.97 and its 200-day moving average is $744.33. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.67.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 74.31% and a net margin of 39.25%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.07 EPS. Research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.58%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Wolfe Research began coverage on Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Broadcom from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Broadcom from $890.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $838.86.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

