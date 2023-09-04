Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Buys 7,370 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 519.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 21.2 %

Shares of NYSE DELL traded up $11.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.19. 32,070,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,342,130. The firm has a market cap of $49.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.04. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $70.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.45.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.45. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.03% and a negative return on equity of 144.74%. The firm had revenue of $20.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DELL. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CMO Allison Dew sold 329,038 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $18,176,059.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 98,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,433,074.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 3,529,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.36, for a total transaction of $195,365,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,480,464.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,965,841 shares of company stock valued at $219,485,757 in the last 90 days. 48.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

