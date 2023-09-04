Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,830 shares during the period. General Mills makes up 0.9% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 1st quarter valued at about $371,000. HRT Financial LP grew its position in General Mills by 1,817.0% during the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 299,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,584,000 after acquiring an additional 283,758 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in General Mills by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in General Mills by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 35,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbar Asset Management LLP bought a new position in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $502,000. 75.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

GIS traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.25. 4,404,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,462,560. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.90 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.38.

General Mills Increases Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

