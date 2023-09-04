Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. cut its stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,860 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 239,150 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up 1.1% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $15,783,781,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 52.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE:F traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.14. The stock had a trading volume of 34,716,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,996,094. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 12 month low of $10.90 and a 12 month high of $15.74.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $44.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

