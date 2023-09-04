Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Has $793,000 Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 63.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,010 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 193.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CP traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $80.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,358,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,000,495. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $65.17 and a 12 month high of $85.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.74.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 41.92%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.1437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 16.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. CSFB raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

