Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Purchases 187,790 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 92.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 187,790 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.9% of Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shayne & CO. LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Shayne & CO. LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 49,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 39,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 3,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 55,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In other news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $2,364,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,455.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.39.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1 %

BAC traded up $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,228,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,679,762. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

