Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Raises Stock Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 157.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,190 shares during the quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. owned 0.10% of Nordstrom worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 194.2% during the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordstrom in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Nordstrom by 11.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $487,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,202.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $679,624.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teri Bariquit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $487,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,109,202.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JWN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Nordstrom Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of JWN traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,604,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,358,574. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 89.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.39. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 422.22%.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

