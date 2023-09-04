Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 2,710 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Nordwand Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,102,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 605.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 4,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.74, for a total transaction of $2,294,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,106,456.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 78,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.50, for a total transaction of $33,838,161.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,092,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,229,123. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 265,160 shares of company stock worth $111,896,658 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $8.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $485.09. The company had a trading volume of 46,383,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,753,813. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $502.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 117.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $446.75 and a 200 day moving average of $350.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $13.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 31.59%. The company’s revenue was up 101.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Westpark Capital upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $690.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.70.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

