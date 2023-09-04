Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Takes Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PHO. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Price Performance

PHO stock traded up $0.16 on Monday, reaching $57.30. 82,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,659. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12 month low of $44.72 and a 12 month high of $58.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.1161 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

