Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Shares Sold by Curbstone Financial Management Corp

Curbstone Financial Management Corp lowered its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,652 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp owned approximately 0.07% of Standard Motor Products worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 2,473.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 131.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Standard Motor Products by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 957.5% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,467 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,090. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $823.78 million, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.04.

Standard Motor Products ( NYSE:SMP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $353.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.45 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.84%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes automotive parts that are used in the maintenance, repair, and service of vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. The company's Engine Management segment provides electronic ignition control modules, camshaft and crankshaft position sensors, ignition wires and coils, switches and relays, exhaust gas recirculation valves, pressure and temperature sensors, variable valve timing components, mass airflow and fuel pressure sensors, electronic throttle bodies, and diesel injectors and pumps; and anti-lock brake, vehicle speed, tire pressure monitoring, and park assist sensors.

