Status Price Reaches $0.0213 (SNT)

Status (SNT) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 4th. During the last seven days, Status has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Status has a market capitalization of $82.06 million and $1.16 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Status token can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00007344 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00021095 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00015144 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,890.34 or 1.00022282 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000071 BTC.

About Status

Status (CRYPTO:SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,859,708,430 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,859,708,430.319934 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02144439 USD and is up 0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 108 active market(s) with $1,341,473.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.