Steem Price Hits $0.15 (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, Steem has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a total market cap of $68.18 million and approximately $1.34 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000595 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,884.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.97 or 0.00247120 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.86 or 0.00745061 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00014159 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.57 or 0.00550773 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00059343 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.63 or 0.00118321 BTC.

About Steem

Steem (CRYPTO:STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 442,940,580 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official website is steem.com.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

