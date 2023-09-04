Stephens Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN)

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 target price on the specialty retailer’s stock.

CONN has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Conn’s from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $4.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Conn’s has a 1 year low of $3.07 and a 1 year high of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $99.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.13.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.53) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $306.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.15 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. Conn’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Conn’s will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Stephens Group, Llc sold 12,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $64,140.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,217,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,173,722.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CONN. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Conn’s by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,042 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Conn’s by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,896 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

