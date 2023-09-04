Stephens Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $200.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $182.51.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $161.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.24, a PEG ratio of 41.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $92.25 and a 52 week high of $195.29.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total transaction of $1,587,714.48. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

