Stevens Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SBA Communications by 127.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SBA Communications by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SBA Communications stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.69. 495,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,150. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $214.51 and a 52-week high of $334.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $227.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.65.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($1.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.71% and a negative return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $678.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.12%.

In other SBA Communications news, Director George R. Krouse, Jr. sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $85,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,949,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBAC shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on SBA Communications from $295.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.06.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

